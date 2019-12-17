Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
303 W 1st St
Pioneer, OH 43554
(419) 737-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for James Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A Roth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A Roth Obituary
James "Jim" A. Roth, 50, of Pioneer, passed away on December 15, 2019 at Promedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on June 14, 1969 in Morenci, MI to Daryl and Elaine (Meyers) Roth. Jim graduated from Waldron High School in 1987. On October 12, 2019 he married Michelle R. Laney in Camden, MI and she survives.

He was currently employed at Chase Brass and Copper in Holiday City for the past 25 years in the casting and finishing department. Jim attended Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden and was a member of the Montpelier Moose. He enjoyed farming in Northwest Ohio and Southern Michigan. He loved pike fishing in the U.P. of Michigan at the family cottages "Roth Resorts" at Millecoquins Lake and his Michigan Wolverine football. Jim was a people person and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle R. Roth of Pioneer; two sons, Michael J. Roth of Camden and Andrew (Abby) Roth of Montpelier; three step children, Brittany N. Laney of Pioneer, Megan M. Laney of Montpelier and MaKayla Rizor of Maumee; his parents, Daryl and Elaine Roth of Archbold; seven grandchildren, Oakley, Deegan, Braeleigh, Gunner, Jaxsen, Skylar and Maverick; two brothers, David (Jayne) Roth of Camden and Chuck (Jennifer) Roth of Ney; and two sisters, Susan Moore of Jonesville, MI and Amy Heller of Pioneer.

Jim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Lake View United Brethren Church. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 at the church with Reverend Stephen Smith to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial donations may be left in Jim's memory to the Jim Roth Scholarship in care of Michael Roth. Online condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -