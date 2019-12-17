|
James "Jim" A. Roth, 50, of Pioneer, passed away on December 15, 2019 at Promedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on June 14, 1969 in Morenci, MI to Daryl and Elaine (Meyers) Roth. Jim graduated from Waldron High School in 1987. On October 12, 2019 he married Michelle R. Laney in Camden, MI and she survives.
He was currently employed at Chase Brass and Copper in Holiday City for the past 25 years in the casting and finishing department. Jim attended Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden and was a member of the Montpelier Moose. He enjoyed farming in Northwest Ohio and Southern Michigan. He loved pike fishing in the U.P. of Michigan at the family cottages "Roth Resorts" at Millecoquins Lake and his Michigan Wolverine football. Jim was a people person and loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle R. Roth of Pioneer; two sons, Michael J. Roth of Camden and Andrew (Abby) Roth of Montpelier; three step children, Brittany N. Laney of Pioneer, Megan M. Laney of Montpelier and MaKayla Rizor of Maumee; his parents, Daryl and Elaine Roth of Archbold; seven grandchildren, Oakley, Deegan, Braeleigh, Gunner, Jaxsen, Skylar and Maverick; two brothers, David (Jayne) Roth of Camden and Chuck (Jennifer) Roth of Ney; and two sisters, Susan Moore of Jonesville, MI and Amy Heller of Pioneer.
Jim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Lake View United Brethren Church. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 at the church with Reverend Stephen Smith to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial donations may be left in Jim's memory to the Jim Roth Scholarship in care of Michael Roth. Online condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019