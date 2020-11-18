James Arthur Winebrenner Sr., age 76, of Coldwater, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Medilodge of Portage. He was born April 26, 1944 in Hillsdale to Ralph and Pauline Winebrenner. James married Jean MacLennan on December 21, 1968 and she preceded him in death on August 31, 2015.
James graduated from Hillsdale High School and he attended Jackson Community College and Michigan State University. He was employed as a punch press tool and die maker at Addison Products in Hillsdale for 23 years and Progressive Dynamics in Marshall for 14 years. James served his country from 1967-1970 in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He attended the Reformation Lutheran Church in Coldwater and formerly the Hillsdale United Brethren Church. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, hosting family barbeques, taking trips to both Baw Beese Lake and the Hillsdale County Fair. He also loved MSU and UofM football and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two children, Annette (Mike) Pfeifer of Portage and James Winebrenner Jr. of Coldwater; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two siblings, Sharon (David) Dietz of San Antonio, Texas and Robert "Butch" Star of Anaheim, California and sister-in-law, Judith MacLennan of Inverness, Scotland.
In addition to his wife, Jean Winebrenner, James was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Betty (Keith) Double and Jeannette (Melvin) Griswold.
A graveside service with military honors for James Winebrenner Sr. will take place Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
