|
|
James D. "Jim" Price, Sr., of North Adams, Michigan, passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Hillsdale County. He was born October 17, 1933 in Jerome, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Price and one daughter, Eloise Price. He is survived by five children, Claude (Gina) Price, James, Jr. (Sara) Price, Darrell (Terry) Price, Christina (Phil) Miller and David (Lori) Price; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. Price honorably served his country in the United States Air Force and he was a member of the American Legion. He took pride in working as a caretaker at the Wheatland Township Cemeteries and enjoyed mowing the lawns there for over 40 years. He also loved his Dash Hounds, "Rascal" and "Penny".
At his request, cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at the Pease Cemetery in Wheatland Township. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hillsdale County or to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020