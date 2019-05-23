Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
(517) 639-5555
Resources
James E. Kirkum


1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
James E. Kirkum Obituary
James E. Kirkum, 93, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Drew's Country Living in Hillsdale. He was born March 5, 1926 in Quincy. James married Otha C. Huffman and she preceded him in death.
A private family graveside service will be held at the South Allen Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 23, 2019
