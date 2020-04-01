Home

Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
James H. Meister


1955 - 2020
James H. Meister Obituary
James Harry Meister, age 64 years of Whiteford, MD died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was the husband of Angela Kathleen (Sperrazza) Meister. They observed their 43rd. wedding anniversary on May 1, 2019.

Jim was born in Hudson, MI on September 23, 1955 into a farming family. Jim attended Waldron Schools where he participated in high school sports and graduated in 1973. He joined the U.S. Army (1973) and was honorably discharged in 1976. Jim was a graduate of Towson University and for over thirty years was a successful businessman who owned and operated James Business Consulting in Whiteford, MD. Jim was as comfortable on a tractor as he was behind his desk. He loved his wife, his animals, a good gathering of family and friends, and Rock and Roll. His church membership was with Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Whiteford, MD.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father Harold Gustav and Evelyn (Badenhop) Meister and brother, Richard Meister

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, April Sue Platt, two sisters; Kathy Meister and Jane (Joe) Whisler, one brother, John (Jacquie) Meister, and nieces and nephews.

In the interest of public health and safety, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Waldron Athletic Boosters 11760 Hartley Road Waldron, MI 49288
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020
