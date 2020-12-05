James Lee Hawkes, 76, of Litchfield passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. He was born March 18, 1944 in Albion to Irving and Ophelia (Gefken) Hawkes. He married Susan Durling on November 23, 1963 and she survives.
James graduated from Litchfield High School in 1962. He was a skilled carpenter and was the owner of H&H Custom Cabinetry in Litchfield. James had a passion for motorcycles and was a member of the American Legion Riders. He served his country in Vietnam in the US Air Force.
Surviving besides his wife of 57 years, Susan are two children, Shawn (Cindy) Hawkes of Jonesville and Amy (Scott) Isaacson of East Helena, Montana; grandchildren, Gillian, Kendall and Ian Isaacson; and siblings, Cecelia (David) Evans, George Hawkes and Randy Hawkes, all of Litchfield; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Ophelia.
There will be no services or calling hours for James Hawkes at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Litchfield Congregational Church.