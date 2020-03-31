|
James M. Pifer, 60, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice House in Jackson. He was born April 15, 1959.
In the interest of public health and safety of the family and friends, there will be private family gravesides services for James Pifer. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions in memory of James are suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020