James "Jim" Roland Parker, 79, of Allen, went to be with his Lord & Savior Friday, August 7, 2020 from his home. He was born on June 1, 1941 in Algansee, Michigan to Herbert and Mabel Parker. Jim married Sara J. Kulow on September 16, 1961 in Reading, MI.

Jim graduated from Reading High School and later worked at the State Home in Coldwater, L.A. Darling, Gambles, Pepsi Cola, Acorn Building Comp, Branch County Sheriff's Office and Marsh Brothers Pontoon Specialists. Jim was a past member of Calvary Baptist Church Quincy, Hillsdale Baptist Church and current member of First Baptist Church of Litchfield.

Survivors include wife Sara, Daughter Julie, and son Tim (Kris) Parker. Two granddaughters Abigail Parker (Zack Tankersley) and Allison (Tyler) Graybill along with sister Betty Dove of Montgomery. Jim also has many nieces and nephews.

?Preceded in death by four brothers, Bob, Rex, Lyle and Paul Parker along with two sisters Mavelyn (Richard) Mundy and Juanita (Tom) Baker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and time at First Baptist Church in Litchfield. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
