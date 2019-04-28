|
James R. "Jim" Pruitt, 59, of Hillsdale, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Hillsdale Hospital. He was born October 3, 1959 in Kalamazoo, MI to Jebey & Jean (Harrington) Pruitt, she survives in Wyoming, MI. Jim was married September 21, 1990 to Heidi Versluis and she survives.
Jim was the former editor of the Hillsdale Daily News and was currently a journalist for the Chelsea Guardian. He received an Associates Degree from Grand Rapids Community College. Jim was a member of the Hillsdale United Brethren Church and the announcer for the Upwards Basketball and Cheerleading program at the church. Jim was also a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan.
Surviving besides his wife Heidi and mother Jean are two children, Alexander of Kalamazoo and Elizabeth of Hillsdale; brother, Alan (Judy) Pruitt of Hudsonville and half siblings, Clifford, Joan and Barbara; father & mother-in-law, Wallace & Evelyn Versluis and brothers-in-law, Wallace Jr,, and John (Kelly) Versluis; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and a son Tyler.
A celebration of the life of James Pruitt will be Friday, May 3, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the Hillsdale United Brethren Church with Pastor Josh Good officiating. Private family interment will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday evening from 5 p.m. until memorial services at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Upwards Program at HUB. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019