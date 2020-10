James S. Baker, age 65, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home. He was born December 14, 1954 in Hillsdale to James and Lorena (Stacy) Baker.A celebration of life for Jim Baker will be take place at later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories.