Rogers Funeral Home
400 Laurel Ave
South Pittsburg, TN 37380
(423) 837-7176
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Colton Methodist Church
547 Henry St
Colton, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Colton Methodist Church
547 Henry St
Colton, OH
1946 - 2020
James Shafer Obituary
James Shafer, 73, of South Pittsburg, Tenn., died Monday, January 27, 2020.
Born September 25, 1946, in Holgate, Ohio, to the late Earl David and Twila Ellen Warner Shafer, for many years he lived in Allen, where he raised dairy and beef cattle, specialty pigs and operated a worm farm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by aninfant sister, Gloria Shafer; a brother-in-law, Herb Arps; his wife, Kenna Shafer; and a grandson, Mitchel Lee.
He is survived by his daughters, Debby (William) Johnson of South Pittsburg, Tenn., Brenda (Jason) Webb of Coldwater, Tish (Angelo) Anagnostu of Reading and Tracy Muskasmith of Coldwater; grandchildren Michael and Barbie, Levi and Naomi, Jessica, Kelly and Brady, Michael and Crystal, Sara and Ian, Danielle and Andrew and Chantel; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn Arps of Napoleon, Ohio; a brother, Terry (Sherry) Shafer of Delta, Ohio; several close nieces and nephews; and honorary daughter Melissa Stocker.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Colton Methodist Church, 547 Henry St, Colton, Ohio, followed by the funeral service. Interment will be at Mohler-Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rogers Funeral Home in South Pittsburg, Tenn., (www.rogersfunerlahome.com) and Hanneman Funeral Home in Liberty Center, Ohio (www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020
