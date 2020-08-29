1/
James Spurlock
1932 - 2020
James "Jim" Spurlock, 88, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. He was born February 26, 1932 in London, Kentucky to James and Maude (Sizemore) Spurlock. He married Elinor Price and she survives.

Visitation is Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy with a graveside service beginning at 11:30 AM.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
5176395555
