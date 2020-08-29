James "Jim" Spurlock, 88, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. He was born February 26, 1932 in London, Kentucky to James and Maude (Sizemore) Spurlock. He married Elinor Price and she survives.



Visitation is Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy with a graveside service beginning at 11:30 AM.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store