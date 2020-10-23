1/
James Warthman Sr.
James "Deano" Warthman Sr., 87, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
Funeral services for James "Deano" Warthman will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Social distancing and Face coverings are required for indoor gatherings. Burial will take place at a later date at Shiffler Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio. at a later date.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
