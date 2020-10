James Warthman Sr.

Or Copy this URL to Share

James "Deano" Warthman Sr., 87, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

Funeral services for James "Deano" Warthman will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Social distancing and Face coverings are required for indoor gatherings. Burial will take place at a later date at Shiffler Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio. at a later date.

