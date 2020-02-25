|
James Tracy (Jamie) Wingart, 61, passed away unexpectedly January 30, after a short illness.
He graduated from North Adams High School, studied at Jackson Community College, and Elkart Institute of Technology where he earned a certificate in Dental Technology. He worked for 25 years as a Dental Technician, primarily preparing bridges and gold crowns. More recently he has worked as an assembler in a manufacturing plant. James was a soft spoken gentleman who was liked by everyone. He loved gardening and yard maintenance, and had a passion for restoring old cars. He loved fishing, hiking, and bird watching as well as sports on TV. He lived a pure and uncomplicated life, was very thrifty, and will be sorely missed by friends and family.
Preceding him in death were his parents Forrest and Janice (Town) Wingart. Surviving him are 2 brothers, Craig (Mary) and Michael (Deanna) Wingart, 2 uncles, Ronald Town and DeWitt Wilcox, nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Services will be held at a later date and his interment will be at South Jackson Cemetery.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020