1/
Jamie McKibbin
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie "Big Dog" McKibbin, a 43-year-old native of Hillsdale County and longtime resident of Parma, passed away unexpectedly Nov.16, 2020, as a result of a boating accident.
He was born in 1977 in Hillsdale to Robert and Sharon (Black) McKibbin. He married Katina Kuhn on August 10, 2002, and she survives.
In the interest of public health and safety, a private family graveside service for Jamie McKibbin will be held at Chapel Cemetery in Parma. Family and friends are invited to view a live webcast of the service at 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, by visiting the tribute wall of Jamie's obituary page at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved