Jamie "Big Dog" McKibbin, a 43-year-old native of Hillsdale County and longtime resident of Parma, passed away unexpectedly Nov.16, 2020, as a result of a boating accident.
He was born in 1977 in Hillsdale to Robert and Sharon (Black) McKibbin. He married Katina Kuhn on August 10, 2002, and she survives.
In the interest of public health and safety, a private family graveside service for Jamie McKibbin will be held at Chapel Cemetery in Parma. Family and friends are invited to view a live webcast of the service at 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, by visiting the tribute wall of Jamie's obituary page at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.