Jane L. Crall


Jane L. Crall


1930 - 2019
Jane L. Crall Obituary
Jane L. Crall, 89, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. 
She was born March 5, 1930 in Litchfield to Ray & Hazel (Thomas) Lyon.  Jane was married June 19, 1976 to William Duane Crall and he preceded her in death in 2015.
 Jane was a former custodian at Gier School in Hillsdale and retired from Bilcor Plastics in Jonesville.  She had formerly attended Bankers Baptist Church.   Jane enjoyed oil painting, gardening and  was a member of the Hillsdale Garden Club.
 Surviving are four children, Carolyn (Dick) Ford of Camden, Fred (Deb) Post of Ionia, Steven (Candi) Post of Prescott Valley, AZ. and Jane (Tim) Stone of Hillsdale; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 11 great great-grandchildren.
 Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, son David Eric in 1961 and a brother James Lyon.
 There will be no visitation or calling hours for Jane Crall at this time.  Graveside memorial services are being planned for a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale.  Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. 
 Memorial contributions in memory of Jane Crall are suggested to the Salvation Army or the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. 
For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 28, 2019
