Jane (Scott) Potter, age 96, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born August 17, 1924, in Detroit, to Dr. James W. and Harriett (Fox) Scott. Jane married Marlin K. Potter on June 16, 1950. He preceded her in death May 11, 2009.
In addition to her husband, Jane was preceded in death by her parents; twin-daughters, Catherine and Christine; and a brother, Dr. James F. Scott.
Jane graduated from Dearborn High School in 1943. She attended University of Michigan and later Hillsdale College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950. After college, Jane taught grades (K-8) in a one-room schoolhouse in Reading. At the time, her husband, Marlin, taught biology and coached football at Reading High School. In 1962, they moved to Hillsdale, as Marlin began his long career with Hillsdale Tool.
In her early years, Jane gave up her teaching career to become a full-time homemaker for her young children and husband. She was thrilled to witness the growth of her children and later grandchildren, taking pleasure in their accomplishments and their attentions to her. Her grandchildren will remember her fondly as a woman who provided them with hours of fun well into her 90s.
Jane was an active member and former Sunday school teacher at Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church, where she also served on the missions committee for many years. Jane was an active supporter of Hillsdale College, serving as a member of the Board of Women Commissioners and President's Club. She also was a member of Hillsdale Golf and Country Club, AAUW and Hillsdale Women's Club.
She possessed a strong Christian faith and retained a lifetime devotion to Christ and Christian studies. She often shared fond memories of her time as a Sunday school teacher where she reveled in telling Bible stories that brought God's word to life for her students. She took pleasure in donating Bibles through various organizations in hopes of spreading God's word to those in need.
Family recreation included bridge, golf, boating and numerous motor home trips to various parts of America. Jane and Marlin also were welcome companions when their daughter and husband decided they deserved the "Grand Tour" of Europe, arranging four overseas visits in the early 2000s in addition to a memorable trip to visit extended family in Australia. Her trip down-under provided one of Jane's favorite memories: an encounter with a mob of wild kangaroos in a national park located in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney. She was surrounded by numerous kangaroos enjoying an early evening meal. Yearly visits to Naples, Fla., and Mackinac Island were family traditions. Jane especially loved the company of her family and looked forward to time spent together in various locales.
Jane is remembered as loving, generous and devoted to her family, but also as a bit of a character who always spoke her mind, always loved an adventure and always looked forward to a good party. We will forever remember her 90th birthday celebration as she danced the night away as the orchestra played after dinner at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca (Dr. Eli) Michaels of Chicago; son, Jack (Elizabeth) Potter of Grand Haven; and three grandchildren, John, Tom and Amy Potter.
Funeral services for Jane Potter will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Scott Cress officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church or Hillsdale College Board of Women Commissioners' Scholarship Fund. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.