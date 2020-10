Or Copy this URL to Share

Jane Scott Potter, age 96, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. She was born August 17, 1924 in Detroit to Dr. James W. and Harriett (Fox) Scott. Jane married Marlin K. Potter on June 16, 1950 and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2009.



Funeral services for Jane Potter are pending at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

