Janet Ellen "Jan" Booher, age 76, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home. She was born March 18, 1943 in Hillsdale to parents Lestia (Good) and James Compton. Jan married Leon Booher on June 3, 1962 and he survives.
Jan graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1961. She was employed at Marzel's in Jonesville, Maribeth's in Hillsdale and Hillsdale College as a greeter at the Roche Sports Complex. Jan was a faithful member of Northview Christian Church in Coldwater. She enjoyed shopping, collecting antiques, spending time in the mountains and wintering in Fort Meade, Florida for the last 18 years. Together with her husband, Leon, Jan enjoyed building and decorating doll houses.
In addition to her husband of 58 years, Jan is survived by two sons, Michael (Ramona) Booher of Jackson and Tim (Tonya) Booher of Coldwater; five grandchildren, Nathan (Vanessa) Booher, Matthew Booher, Jason Booher, Heather (Greg) Johnson and Danielle (John) Shakeshaft; three great-grandchildren, Hanna, Jackson and Forrest and one brother, Rich (Nancy) Sarles.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Joan Henwood and Lester Sarles.
Funeral services for Jan Booher will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Minister Jeff Breem officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Northview Christian Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020