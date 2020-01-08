|
Janeth Marie Goodman, 79, of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home. She was born in Hillsdale on September 19, 1940 to Alby and Maude Thorp. On March 7, 1974 she married William Lee Goodman Sr. and he preceded her in death in 2015.
Funeral Services for Janeth Marie Goodman will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor David Holt officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home and again Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020