Janice Eileen Binkley of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on April 9, 2019 at the MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born on December 2, 1942 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Charles and Grace (Waldron) Draper.

Janice is survived by her husband, Donald Binkley whom she married on October 30, 1960; two daughters, Julie Cox and Cheryl (Binkley) Kies; four grandchildren, Justen, Jamie, Jenna and McKayla; one sister, Barb Smith; one brother-in-law, Duane (Marcia) Binkley, one sister-in-law, Jane Draper; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; one sister, Dorothy (Robert) Martin, one brother, James Draper; two sons-in-law, Gregory Cox and Doug Hepker.

Janice was a lifetime member of the North Adams United Methodist Church. She was very involved at the church whether it was singing in the choir, leading songs for the congregation or helping cook for events the church would host. She had a passion for singing and sang at numerous events. Janice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. She was a member of the Coterie Club and also worked at Glei's Orchards. A few of her hobbies included cooking, baking, gardening, canning, and she also enjoyed crossword and Sudoku puzzles. The moments she cherished the most was spending time with her grandchildren, reading them stories, playing cards and watching Disney movies.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to the MacRitchie Skilled Nursing Unit and to Great Lakes Hospice for the love and care they gave to Janice.

At her request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to North Adams United Methodist Church or to Great Lakes Hospice.

