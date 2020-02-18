|
|
Janice L. Walkup, age 74, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Drews Place in Hillsdale. She was born June 19, 1945 in Hillsdale to Richard & Clara (Reynolds) Clark. Janice was first married to David Bigham and he preceded her in death in 1990, she later married Kenneth Kizer and he preceded her in death in 2014, she is currently married to Richard Walkup and he survives.
Janice retired from Hillsdale College, she was a business administrator. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hillsdale. Janice enjoyed gardening, antiquing and did some basket weaving. She especially enjoyed singing with her sisters entertaining various senior and church groups.
Surviving besides her husband Richard are three children, Paxton (Nicole) Bigham of Lancaster, PA, Adam (Flor) Bigham of Grand Rapids and Nathan (Rachel) Bigham of Osseo; eight grandchildren and several step-grandchildren; and three siblings, Barbara Hukill, Peggy (Buzz) Bildner and Doug Clark.
Memorial services for Janice Walkup will be Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Rev. Rob McPherson officiating. Private family interment will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 1:00 until services at 2:00 PM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to , First United Methodist Church or the . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020