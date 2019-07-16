|
Jean Gelenius Muffitt, age 94, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. She was born June 3, 1925 in Hillsdale, Michigan, to George and Minnie May (Pettit) Gelenius, Jean graduated from Hillsdale High School, class of 1943 and married Dempster Muffitt, also of Hillsdale, in 1946.
Dempster's 20-year service in the US Navy had the couple making homes in many places.
Upon his retirement they lived in Maryland, Connecticut, and Maine, and in 1968 Jean and Dempster and their two children returned to Hillsdale when Dempster became Administrator of The Hillsdale Community Health Center.
In the early 1970s, after earning her Master's Degree in Education from Michigan State University and finishing her college education which was started at Hillsdale College many years earlier, Jean taught at Hillsdale High School for 18 years, where she was a beloved English teacher, instilling a love and appreciation of Shakespeare that many of her students remember to this day.
She was a member and past president of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women, a charter member of the Hillsdale Community Health Center Auxiliary and Vice President of the Delphians in Houston, Texas. A member of the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church, she sang in the choir and also served as director of the Church Youth Choir.
Golf was a passion for both Jean and Demp and they were active members of the Hillsdale Golf and Country Club. Jean not only often won her flights, but well into her 80s, she managed a hole in one!
Jean was past president of the Country Club's Women's Association and was made an honorary life-time member.
Jean was an adventuresome person; when Demp was stationed in Japan, she took her new daughter, Diane, and a large (well-trained!) German Shepherd named Victor, drove to California and boarded a ship to Japan where the family lived for two years.
Later, in the early 1960s, Jean and Demp built a pop-up camper and with Diane and their newborn son, Tim, camped all over the eastern part of the country.
A lover of music for her entire life, Jean was a supporter of Lansing Symphony as well as music in Hillsdale. When she was 88, Jean picked up a clarinet again, after 70 years of not playing, and joined Diane at a Band Camp for Adults in Maine! Also notable - during World War II, Jean aided in the war effort by doing factory work at Allied Products in Hillsdale.
Surviving family include daughter, Diane Muffitt and her wife, Linda Murdock, of Sudbury, Massachusetts; son Timothy Muffitt, and his wife, Elise Muffitt, of Lansing, Michigan; grandson, Vincent; granddaughter, Clara; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dempster; her parents; her sister, Alice Gelenius Higley; her brothers George Gelenius and Robert Gelenius; and her children, Gail and Bradley. Funeral services for Jean Muffitt will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Scott Cress officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale Hospital or the Hillsdale Community Library. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes. com for online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 16, 2019