Jean H. Bills, 89, of Litchfield, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Select Specialty Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. ?She was born April 25, 1930, in Ann Arbor, to Walter and Esther (Wagoner) Rentchler. Jean married Robert "Bob" Bills on October 14, 1950, and he preceded her in death in 2001.
Jean loved bingo, University of Michigan Athletics and the Tigers. She made several crafts throughout her life, including the wooden signs for the Litchfield High School athletes.
Survivors include daughter, Cathy (Chuck) Ochsenrider of Coldwater; two sons, Lonnie Bills of Litchfield, Rick Bills of Westland; one brother, William Peterham of Bronson; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Bob, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Shannon Sanford; three brothers, Charles, Walter, and William Rentchler; two sisters, Ada Beaty and Mary Hamilton.
In the interest of the public health and safety, private family graveside services for Jean H. Bills will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery with Reverend Julie Yoder-Elmore officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Humane Society or the Humane Society of Branch County.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020