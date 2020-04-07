Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Bills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean H. Bills


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean H. Bills Obituary
Jean H. Bills, 89, of Litchfield, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Select Specialty Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. ?She was born April 25, 1930, in Ann Arbor, to Walter and Esther (Wagoner) Rentchler. Jean married Robert "Bob" Bills on October 14, 1950, and he preceded her in death in 2001.
Jean loved bingo, University of Michigan Athletics and the Tigers. She made several crafts throughout her life, including the wooden signs for the Litchfield High School athletes.
Survivors include daughter, Cathy (Chuck) Ochsenrider of Coldwater; two sons, Lonnie Bills of Litchfield, Rick Bills of Westland; one brother, William Peterham of Bronson; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Bob, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Shannon Sanford; three brothers, Charles, Walter, and William Rentchler; two sisters, Ada Beaty and Mary Hamilton.
In the interest of the public health and safety, private family graveside services for Jean H. Bills will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery with Reverend Julie Yoder-Elmore officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Humane Society or the Humane Society of Branch County.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -