Jean May Greenfield Skiver, age 93, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
She was born August 3, 1926, in Pittsford, to Russell and Vallance (Irvin) Greenfield.
Jean attended Pittsford Schools and was a lifelong Hillsdale County resident. She also attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Hillsdale. Jean enjoyed listening to music, dancing, enjoying a good cup of coffee with her friends and sharing in activities at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Huston-Ambrose of Hillsdale; son, Russell "Rusty" (Margot) Sanford of Bangor, Michigan; three grandchildren, Mark (Holly) Huston of Ferndale, Matt (Aleta) Huston of Hillsdale and Stewart (Kayla) Sanford of Buchanan and one great-granddaughter, Amber Huston of Jonesville.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by two siblings, Ovanda Nichols and Melvin Greenfield.
In the interest of public health and by executive order from the state of Michigan requiring 10 people or less for social gathering, a graveside service with social distancing for Jean Skiver will take place Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford, with the Rev. Jessica Hahn officiating. Friends are encouraged to attend only if they are comfortable in doing so and healthy. Please wear your mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 19, 2020