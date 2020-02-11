|
|
Jeanette Florine Fidler passed away peacefully on Jan 5, 2020 at the age of 94.
She left this world the way she lived it, on her terms. She was educated and worked hard, both at home and in the workforce. She was a community leader and exemplary mother and grandmother. This is a lot to say for a woman of her time and she's an example for us even now. She is survived by her son, Gary Fidler, daughter-in-law, Marilyn Ogden, granddaughter, Sarah Fidler, and great grandchildren, Ian and Naomi Beauchamp. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends, both old and new.
Jeanette was born in Allen, Michigan to Harold and Glee Howell Sr. Growing up, she enjoyed riding and caring for her horse "Bucky". With her father and mother, she could frequently be seen riding her horse in and around Allen. She graduated in 1944 from the Allen High School and attended Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana, completing an accelerated course in mechanical drafting. She worked at Paramount Manufacturing Company in Hillsdale, Michigan in the engineering department designing airplane parts for the war effort.
After his return from World War II, Jeanette married her lifetime love, Jack Fidler. In addition to being a new mother at the time, they co-owned and managed the Allen Hardware Co. from 1952-1970. Jeanette was a community leader. She belonged to and fulfilled numerous positions in the local chapters of the Order of Eastern Stars, Pythias Sisters, and the American Legion Auxiliary. In 1969-1972, she traveled throughout the county and state fulfilling her duties as Hillsdale County Association President for the Order of Eastern Stars. She was President of the Allen PTA and served as Den Mother for the local Cub Scouts troop. She annually participated in the March of Dimes as a fundraiser and routinely donated blood.
In 1972, Jeanette moved to Anchorage, Alaska where she and Jack resided for over 40 years. There she worked for Loomis Air Security, Wein Air Alaska, and United Airlines. They enjoyed exploring Alaska in their RV with their Irish setter, Nipper. She loved going on fishing trips with Jack, gardening in the clean Alaska air, and seeing the hoarfrost on the winter trees. She was fond of seeing moose in the yard until they started eating the pea vines. When indoors, she truly enjoyed playing with her granddaughter, quilting, needle point, jigsaw puzzles, and making mighty fine rhubarb crisps and peanut butter cookies.
This was also the time in her life when she enjoyed traveling! She visited the famed Check Point Charlie in West Berlin, traveled twice to the Philippines, and visited Hawaii and Washington, DC. As part of an elaborate 80th birthday celebration, she was spotted in New York City at Tavern on the Green, sipping Flirtini's on a night cruise, and being interviewed by Al Roker on NBC's Today Show.
After 63 years of marriage, Jeanette lost Jack to cancer and in 2013 moved to Phoenix, AZ to be near her son and daughter-in-law. She resided at Fellowship Square where she enjoyed various group activities and struck up numerous friendships, especially with Madelyn Johnson, a blessing of a friend so late in life. Above all, she enjoyed many video calls and a few visits from her great-grandchildren including one-year old Naomi Jean, her namesake.
Jeanette chose not to have a formal memorial service. She will be interred next to her husband, Jack, in the Columbarium of the Anchorage Municipal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to any local Hospice group or in Arizona, Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020