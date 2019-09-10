|
|
Jeanie Mae Luke of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on September 6, 2019. She was born on April 9, 1932 in Hillsdale County to Ray and Myrtle (Flowers) Stuck.
Jeanie was preceded in passing by her parents; ex-husband, Louran Roger Luke; sister, Elaine; brothers, Jack, Jim, Bill, Forrest, Seamone, Carl and Sam; one son, Tom Luke; and foster sisters, Hazel Watson and Alice Winchell.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruthann (Christopher) Harris; foster brothers, Paul Parks and Edward Parks; granddaughters, Ashley (Mike) Willamson, Chelsea (Logan) Hamilton and Melissa Luke; grandsons, Mike Luke, Zachary Dean and Clayton Dean; eleven great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and special mention of her lifelong friend and caregiver, Susan Brower.
Jeanie loved to spend time with her family. She was the superintendent of the Assembly of God Church, a Sunday school teacher and also a certified file clerk. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her signature dishes of pumpkin pie, potato salad and deviled eggs. She also enjoyed doing word searches and playing cards, especially euchre and solitaire. Jeanie was involved with church activities at both West Street Church of Christ and Fayette Street Church of Christ where she attended. She loved to read her Bible and also thoroughly enjoyed getting her hair and nails done every week. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Elara "Great Lakes Caring" Hospice for the loving care they gave to Jeanie.
A funeral service to honor Jeanie Mae Luke will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Thursday, September 12, 2019 beginning at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Bonnie Saddler and Pastor Pat Baughman officiating. Interment will follow at the Cambria II Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019