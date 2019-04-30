|
Jeffery Lynn Rodesiler, 64, of Montgomery, passed away on March 30, 2019 at his home. He was born December 22, 1954 in Hillsdale to Thomas Rodesiler and Jeanette (Boyer) Rodesiler-Pish.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Montgomery United Methodist Church with a luncheon to follow for family and friends. A graveside will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
