1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Jeffery Lynn Rodesiler, 64, of Montgomery, passed away on March 30, 2019 at his home. He was born December 22, 1954 in Hillsdale to Thomas Rodesiler and Jeanette (Boyer) Rodesiler-Pish.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Montgomery United Methodist Church with a luncheon to follow for family and friends. A graveside will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
