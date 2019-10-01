|
Jeffrey Alan Helm, 69, of Litchfield, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. He was born October 13, 1949 in Sidney, Nebraska to Max Joseph and Jane Irene (Hanson) Helm. Jeffrey married Diana Smith on December 6, 1996 and she survives
He was a 1967 Litchfield High School graduate and then went on to serve his country in the United States Navy. Jeffrey was employed at Simpsons Manufacturing until his retirement after 40 years. He loved golfing, bowling and playing cards.
In addition to his wife, Diana, Jeffrey is survived by his son, Max (Alyssa) Helm of Fullerton, CA; sister, Darlene (Terry) Wade of Litchfield; brother, Mike (Sue) Helm of Coldwater; two sister-in-laws, Karen Smith of Palmetto, FL, and Debra (Don) Eichler of Litchfield; brother-in-law, Kevin (Juli) Smith of Jackson; his grandson, Owen Jeffrey Douglas Helm, who is due to arrive in December and many nieces and nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Jeffrey Alan Helm will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Mike Murray officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday at 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Litchfield Library or the VA Hospital in Battle Creek.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019