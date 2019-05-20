|
|
Jeffrey Lloyd Johnson, age 59, of Pittsford, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born February 21, 1960 in Hillsdale to Lloyd Johnson and Joyce (Smith) Stanley. Jeff married Diane Jenkins on June 18, 2005 and she survives.
Jeff graduated from Hillsdale High School and he was an expert machinist employed at Tribal Manufacturing in Marshall. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting for morel mushrooms and sharing his knowledge of the outdoors with others. Jeff was a selfless man whose giving heart and helping spirit will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Diane, Jeff is survived by his father, Lloyd Johnson of Hillsdale; three children, Aaron Cole of Hillsdale, Chad (Tara) Johnson of Delta, Ohio and Joseph Johnson of Metamora, Ohio; two step-children, Anthony (Alisha) Carosella and Trinity Carosella; eight grandchildren and four siblings, Julie, Pam (Dave), Steve and Scott.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Stanley.
A memorial visitation for Jeffrey Johnson will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Conservation Club.
Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 20, 2019