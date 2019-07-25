|
|
Jenni Marie Nickles, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. She was born May 10, 1981 in Hillsdale to Clinton Nickles and Bonnie Loveless.
Jenni graduated from Hillsdale High School. She enjoyed being a volunteer den mother for the Boy Scouts and scrapbooking. Her beloved children were her pride and joy and she will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter and sister and for her infectious laugh.
Survivors include her mother, Bonnie (Robert) Kast of Hillsdale; father, Clinton Nickles of Reading; five children, Darrin, Graydie, Karissa, Ashtyn and Braxtyn; fiancé, John Rose of Hillsdale; seven siblings, Misty Jo Nickles, Tina (Miner) Travis, Samantha Nickles, Alexis Nickles, Clinton Nickles Jr., Brian (Rublea) Kast and Jennifer Mitchell and grandmother, Mary Schwyn.
Funeral services for Jenni Nickles will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Bob Spangler officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Reading Community Schools or the Hillsdale ISD. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 25, 2019