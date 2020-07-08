1/
Jennie Granger-Wells
1919 - 2020
Jennie "Maxine" Granger-Wells, 100, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born on November 19, 1919, in Hanover to Lee and Grace (Gray) Conklin. Maxine married Robert Granger in 1937 and he preceded her in death in 1984. She later married Orlan Wells in 2004 and he also preceded her in death in 2008.

Maxine attended Hanover Community Schools. She worked as a lunch lady at Longfellow School in Jackson. Maxine was a member at the Mosherville Grange and also The African Violet Club. She was also a part of the Mosherville Ladies Aide Society. Maxine was a perfectionist at quilting, sewing, knitting, crafts and ceramics.

Survivors include daughter, Roberta (Neil) Finegan of Jonesville; son Harold (Mona Ruth) Granger of Jackson; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 22 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; one sister and one granddaughter.

A memorial service for Jennie "Maxine" Granger-Wells will be held at a later date at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastors Robert Finegan and Virgil Bohn officiating. Interment will take place in Mosherville Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Jonesville Fire Department Auxiliary.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.

To view this obituary or send condolences, please visit eaglefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
5175423098
