1/
Jennie Granger-Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie "Maxine" Granger-Wells, 100, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born on November 11, 1919, in Hanover to Lee and Grace (Gray) Conklin. Maxine married Robert Granger in 1937 and he preceded her in death in 1984. She later married Orlan Wells in 2004 and he also preceded her in death in 2008.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Hillsdale City Church at 11 AM. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
5175423098
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved