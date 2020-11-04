Jennie "Maxine" Granger-Wells, 100, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born on November 11, 1919, in Hanover to Lee and Grace (Gray) Conklin. Maxine married Robert Granger in 1937 and he preceded her in death in 1984. She later married Orlan Wells in 2004 and he also preceded her in death in 2008.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Hillsdale City Church at 11 AM. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.

