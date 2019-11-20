|
Jennie May Kopp of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born on May 8, 1926 in Wright Township, Michigan to Earl and Lydia (Kuney) Town.
Jennie is survived by her daughter-in-law, Elaine; two grandchildren, Charlene (Ken) Mason and Brian (Iona) Kopp; four great grandchildren, Brittani Kopp, Katie Covey, Kiara Kopp and Ryan Potwin; two great great grandchildren, Zayla and Blake; many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Chadwick Kopp whom she married on August 10, 1947; one son, Karl Kopp; one brother, Clyde (Iva) Town and one sister, Vera (Milford) Kopp.
Jennie enjoyed farming and loved to be outdoors on the mower. She was also a member of Liberty Bible Church.
A funeral service to honor her life will be held at Liberty Bible Church on Thursday, November 21, 2019 beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Dr. Samuel E. Wickard officiating. Interment will follow in the Leonardson Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, November 20th from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Hillsdale County Senior Center or to Liberty Bible Church. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019