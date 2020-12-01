Jerry "Rick" Clark, 77, of Camden, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 16, 1943, in Hillsdale, to Edward and Goldie (Benson) Clark.

Rick graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1961 and was a lifelong Camden resident. He was a retired salesman for Farmers Advance Newspaper, where he retired after more than 30 years of service. In retirement, he drove school bus for Camden-Frontier Schools. He was known as the voice of Camden-Frontier sporting events and also was a member of the Athletic Boosters and former Camden Jaycees. Rick loved his family and did his best to spoil every one of his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include four siblings, Jack Clark, Patsy (Lyle) Kowitz, and Robert "Hair Bear" (Linda) Clark, all of Camden, and Richard Clark of Adrian; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, George Clark, JoAnn Reynolds and Mary Heller.

Visitation for Rick Clark will be held 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Interment will be held at a later date at Camden Cemetery. In compliance with current regulations, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and social-distancing and face coverings are required.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Camden-Frontier Athletic Department or Hospice of Hillsdale County.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store