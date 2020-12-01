1/1
Jerry Clark
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry "Rick" Clark, 77, of Camden, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 16, 1943, in Hillsdale, to Edward and Goldie (Benson) Clark.
Rick graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1961 and was a lifelong Camden resident. He was a retired salesman for Farmers Advance Newspaper, where he retired after more than 30 years of service. In retirement, he drove school bus for Camden-Frontier Schools. He was known as the voice of Camden-Frontier sporting events and also was a member of the Athletic Boosters and former Camden Jaycees. Rick loved his family and did his best to spoil every one of his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include four siblings, Jack Clark, Patsy (Lyle) Kowitz, and Robert "Hair Bear" (Linda) Clark, all of Camden, and Richard Clark of Adrian; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, George Clark, JoAnn Reynolds and Mary Heller.
Visitation for Rick Clark will be held 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Interment will be held at a later date at Camden Cemetery. In compliance with current regulations, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and social-distancing and face coverings are required.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Camden-Frontier Athletic Department or Hospice of Hillsdale County.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved