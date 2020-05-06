Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Jerry L. Lambright


1943 - 2020
Jerry L. Lambright Obituary
Jerry Lee Lambright, 76, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born July 18, 1943 in Hillsdale to Clayton and Elisa (Bemis) Lambright. Jerry married Sharon Watson on April 13, 1973 and she preceded him in death on November 29, 2012.

In the interest of public health and safety, a memorial service for Jerry Lambright will take place at a later date at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Family interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences and share memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2020
