Jerry L. Langhann, 70, of Manistee, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
He was born Dec. 7, 1948, in Hillsdale, to Arletta June (Nelson) Langhann and the late Ralph Langhann.
Along with his mother, Jerry will be missed by his brother, Gary Langhann; sisters Cheryl Cochran and Linda Langhann; their families; and many longtime friends.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Having lived the last 30 years of his life in Manistee, Jerry worked and retired from Manistee's Oaks Correctional Facility. He had a love for guns and also served the Manistee area as a gun shop owner and gunsmith.
In retirement, Jerry found his passion, which was providing aid to American veterans. He served in Rolling Thunder before forming Michigan Veterans Alliance. Jerry and his fellow veterans helped to provide many services to veterans and their families.
To honor Jerry's life, a remembrance gathering for family and friends will be held at his parents' farm at 9240 Grass Lake Road, Hillsdale, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019