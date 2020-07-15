Jerry Lee Lambright, 76, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born July 18, 1943 in Hillsdale to Clayton and Elisa (Bemis) Lambright. Jerry married Sharon Watson on April 13, 1973 and she preceded him in death on November 29, 2012.
Jerry was employed at Essix Wire in Hillsdale for 22 years. He also worked at Bailey and Venture Plastics for 13 years and he retired from Hillsdale College. Jerry enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and he was a member of the Auto Bon Club.
Survivors include two children, Gary (Jen) Lambright of Jonesville and Sheri Bloomer of North Adams; four grandchildren, Emilee, Kandijo "Punky", Ashlyn and Jordon; nine great-grandchildren, Hason, Serenity, Taelynn, Akyrrah, Brylee, Aria, Jacob, Cordell and Shayla; sister, Virginia Olyarnyk of Sarasota, Florida and three brothers, Leonard (Nancy) Lambright of Hillsdale, Gary (Sandy) Lambright of Jonesville and Robert (Sandy) Lambright of Jonesville.
In addition to his wife, Jerry was preceded in death by nine siblings, Betty, Edith, Lois, Ellen, Florence, Harold, Fred, George and Lawrence; grandson, Jacob Bloomer and son-in-law, John Bloomer.
In the interest of public health, a visitation with social distancing for Jerry Lambright will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Executive Orders issued by Governor Whitmer require indoor social gatherings be limited to 10 people or less per room and face masks are required to enter the facility. Family interment has taken place at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility Activities Fund. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
