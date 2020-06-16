Jeryn Michael Frederick
Jeryn (Jerry) Michael Frederick died peacefully, surrounded by his family after a short, but fierce battle with cancer in his home on June 11, 2020 in Coldwater, MI at the age of 67.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol. Jerry was born on March 5, 1953 in Addison, MI to Richard and Elizabeth Frederick.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to ensure the health and safety of all who wish to participate.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.
