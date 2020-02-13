|
|
|
Jimmie D. Jones, 86, of Pittsford, passed away Thursday February 6, 2020 in Haines City, FL after a short illness.
He was born June 1, 1933 in Pioneer, OH to Venus and Mildred (Barger) Jones. Jim married Kathleen Peltier on December 12, 1969.
He is survived by his children, Victoria Wright and James Jones, and step sons Jeffrey (Denise) Taylor and Randall (Roxy) Taylor and 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathleen and his son John.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 AM at Perennial Park/Hillsdale Senior Center, 320 W. Bacon St. Hillsdale, Michigan. A light lunch will follow.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020