Jimmie "Jim' Montgomery, 75 of Quincy passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born September 16, 1945 in Salyersville, KY to Wardie and Reavel (Back) Montomery. He married Chloe Bird and she survives.



A celebration of life for Jim Montgomery will be held in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.

