Jimmy Daniels, of Jerome, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Hillsdale County. He was born January 13, 1932 in Jerome, Michigan, the son of Isaac Newton and Florence Goldie (DeCamp) Daniels.
He was preceded in passing by his wife, Kathryn Jean Daniels, on July 26, 2019. He was also preceded by his parents; one great-granddaughter, Hannah; 5 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by 3 children, Kathy (Duane) Wagler, Betty (Fred) Godfrey and James Daniels; 6 grandchildren, Angela (Tyson) Wagler-Stuckey, Eric (Cortney) Wagler, Ryan Wagler, Tom (Becky) Godfrey, Ben Godfrey and Ashlie (Mike) Haeussler; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers; four sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman who loved gardening, fishing and hunting. He retired from Kewaunee Scientific in Adrian, after over 35 years of service, and he was a member of the Jerome United Methodist Church.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the Jerome Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27th beginning at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Linn Otto officiating. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Jerome United Methodist Church. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 27, 2020