Jimmy R. Shepherd, 73, of Reading, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Ascension Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. He was born July 1, 1945 in Hueysville, KY to Sam and Laura (Vanderpool) Shepherd.
He served his country in the United States Army and is a Vietnam Vet. Jimmy worked at Gametime (Recreation Creation) until he retired in 2011. He loved hunting and being outside and always had a garden.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Angela Crafts of Jonesville; son, Greg Shepherd of Jonesville; sisters, Shelby Sparksman of Hueysville, KY, Pauline (Terry) Fast of Camden and Gail (Bob) Ellis of Lagrange, IN; brothers, Sam Shepherd of Homer, Mitchell (Mary) Shepherd of Hueysville, KY and Gary (Veronica) Shepherd of Stroh, IN; granddaughters, Stephanie Shepherd and Kristin Cole and his great grandson, Landen McCrory. Jimmy adored his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Bobby, Clyde, High, Windell and Charles.
A memorial service for Jimmy R. Shepherd will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Rifle Association.
