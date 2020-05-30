Joan Elizabeth Lagassee (Kruse), 78, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was born May 26, 1942 in Lakewood, Ohio to John and Juanita (Collinson) Kruse. Joan married Michael Lagassee on February 16, 1967. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2016.
A celebration of life service for Joan Lagassee will take place at a later date at Hillsdale First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Joan Lagassee Scholarship Fund at Hillsdale College. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 30, 2020.