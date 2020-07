Joan Patricia Qualls, 86, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater. She was born November 2, 1933 in Detroit to Thomas and Faith (Hennessy) McMullen. Joan married Wallace K. Qualls and he preceded her in death.There will be no services or calling hours for Joan Patricia Qualls at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home – George White Chapel in Reading.To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com