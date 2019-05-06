|
Joan R. Sanders, age 78, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home. She was born October 24, 1940 in Hillsdale to Rolland and Florence (Fernholz) Champion. Joan married Jerry Sanders on May 20, 1989 and he survives.
Joan graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1958 and she was formerly employed at Bil-Cor in Hillsdale and Hutchinsons in Reading. She was an active member and song leader at Frontier Baptist Church. Joan enjoyed crocheting, bowling and camping with the Eager Beavers and Chain-o-Lakes Camping Clubs. She also loved flowers and hummingbirds.
In addition to her husband of nearly 30 years, Jerry Sanders, Joan is survived by a daughter, Angela (Robert) Clarke of Pittsford; two sons, James (Rose) Anke and Scott Anke both of Sevierville, Tennessee; five grandchildren and sister, Darlene (Ted) Champion of Allen.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edmund Champion.
Funeral services for Joan Sanders will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Tim Gorniak officiating. Interment will follow at Frontier Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or the .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2019