|
|
Joe Roger Shaw, age 76, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home, under the loving care of his family and Elara Caring Hospice.
Joe was born October 16, 1943, in Hillsdale, a son of Arlo and Fannie (Ellis) Shaw. He married Connie Hunt on November 15, 1996, in Homer, and she preceded him in death April 24, 2010. He also was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mae Mull, Lulu Belle Englehart; and brothers Everett Shaw and Lee Shaw.
Joe was a resident of the Hillsdale County area all of his life. He worked at Addison Products, Hillsdale Foundry and Norm's Goodyear, from where he retired. Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, working on his own vehicles, tinkering around on things and fixing the grandkid's bikes and things. He had an uncanny ability to fix anything he set his mind to. He also loved meeting the guys for coffee, going out to eat with special friends, but, most of all, he loved time spent with his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Paula (Robert) Baxter of Hillsdale and Kristy (Randy) Winchell of Hillsdale; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Stan Shaw and Merritt Shaw.
Joe's family will celebrate his life on Monday, May 18, 2020, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Drive, Albion, with Pastor Sam Wickard officiating. He will be laid to rest in Bentley's Corners Cemetery. (Please be mindful of the restrictions of 10 persons at a time for visitation and service).
Memorial contributions may be made to Golden Club c/o Nicole Turpin, 1885 Osseo Road, Hillsdale, MI 49242; or to the family.
To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 19, 2020