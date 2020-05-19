Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home
811 Finley Dr
Albion, MI 49224
(517) 629-7050
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe R. Shaw


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe R. Shaw Obituary
Joe Roger Shaw, age 76, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home, under the loving care of his family and Elara Caring Hospice.
Joe was born October 16, 1943, in Hillsdale, a son of Arlo and Fannie (Ellis) Shaw. He married Connie Hunt on November 15, 1996, in Homer, and she preceded him in death April 24, 2010. He also was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mae Mull, Lulu Belle Englehart; and brothers Everett Shaw and Lee Shaw.
Joe was a resident of the Hillsdale County area all of his life. He worked at Addison Products, Hillsdale Foundry and Norm's Goodyear, from where he retired. Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, working on his own vehicles, tinkering around on things and fixing the grandkid's bikes and things. He had an uncanny ability to fix anything he set his mind to. He also loved meeting the guys for coffee, going out to eat with special friends, but, most of all, he loved time spent with his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Paula (Robert) Baxter of Hillsdale and Kristy (Randy) Winchell of Hillsdale; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Stan Shaw and Merritt Shaw.
Joe's family will celebrate his life on Monday, May 18, 2020, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Drive, Albion, with Pastor Sam Wickard officiating. He will be laid to rest in Bentley's Corners Cemetery. (Please be mindful of the restrictions of 10 persons at a time for visitation and service).
Memorial contributions may be made to Golden Club c/o Nicole Turpin, 1885 Osseo Road, Hillsdale, MI 49242; or to the family.
To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -