John D Alexander
1934 - 2020
John D. Alexander, 85, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Drew's Country Living in Hillsdale. He was born on October 31, 1934 in Allen to Jesse and Isobel (Nugent) Alexander. He married Janet Marie From on December 23, 1955 and she preceded him in death in 2014. John graduated from Jonesville High School in 1953 and went on into the United States ARMY. He was employed at Hillsdale tool where he retired after 27 years. He was also a farmer until late in life.

John is survived by daughter Gloria (Ken) Kyger of Gallipolis, Ohio; son, Stephen (Michelle) Alexander of Reading; 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Janet, John was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Marcia Wagner; one sister and three brothers.

Graveside services for John D. Alexander will be held Monday September 14, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading with Rev. Don Harkey officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 P.M. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice or Gideon's International.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
