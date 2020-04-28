|
John D. Page, 75, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. He was born September 25, 1944 in Charleston, West Virginia to Ralph and Martha (Ramey) Page Sr.
In the interest of public health and safety, a celebration of life for John Page will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020