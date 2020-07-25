1/
John D. Page
John D. Page, 75, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital. He was born September 25, 1944, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Ralph and Martha (Ramey) Page Sr.
John worked in the oil fields at Mobil Oil for over 20 years and later retired from Rainbow Oil & Gas. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and visiting flea markets. John was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and he loved spending time with his family singing and playing music.
Survivors include his son, Eric (Robin) Page of Jonesville; three daughters, Karen (John) Bowers of Jonesville, Kathy (Mark Vieta) Paige of Hanover and Michele Green of East Lansing; two step-children, Jodi (Tristan) Baughman of Jonesville and Justin Carpenter of Hillsdale; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five sisters, Christine Morse of Moscow, Helen (Danny) Ringman of Jonesville, Naomi Hughes of Sod, W.Va., Flow Markwell of Allen and Debbie Lloyd of Harrison.
John was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Ralph Page, Fox Page, Virgil "Bones" Page and Dennis Page; two sisters, Brenda Smith and Margaret Page; a granddaughter, Tenisha Bradley and his stepson, Jeff Carpenter.
A celebration of life for John Page will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the home of Helen and Danny Ringman, 1649 E. Litchfield Road, Jonesville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
at the home of Helen and Danny Ringman
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
